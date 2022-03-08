Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 1,235 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

