Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 146.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

