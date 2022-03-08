SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Update

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.