BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 12,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in 3M by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in 3M by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

MMM opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $175.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

