Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Crown worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,083 shares of company stock worth $981,685. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.