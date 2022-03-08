Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 586 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after buying an additional 506,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

