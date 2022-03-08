American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 682,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American States Water by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWR opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

