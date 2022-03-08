CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Up 38.2% in February

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

