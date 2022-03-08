iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lessened by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after purchasing an additional 95,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 616,215 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

