Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $519.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.81, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.