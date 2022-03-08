Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 131 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $555.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.63 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

