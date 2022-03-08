Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

