Sycomore Asset Management Purchases New Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $67,713,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ChargePoint by 786.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $13,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $20,461,000. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

