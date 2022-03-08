Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

KSS opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.