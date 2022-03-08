Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.
KSS opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kohl’s (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.