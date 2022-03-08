$0.37 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,426 shares of company stock valued at $482,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,372,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,237,000 after buying an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.