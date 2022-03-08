Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $142,019.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.37 or 0.06671341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.47 or 0.99812938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046751 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

