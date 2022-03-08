Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $192.44

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $4,198,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

