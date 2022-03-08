Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,093 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day moving average of $190.44. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.48 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

