Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.28. City reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of City by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in City by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in City by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.60.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

