Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.28. City reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.
Shares of CHCO stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.60.
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
