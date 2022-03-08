CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
CTO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
