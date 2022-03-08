CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

CTO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

