Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 160.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA opened at $804.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $946.74 and its 200 day moving average is $928.63. The stock has a market cap of $808.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

