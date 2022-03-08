Autus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,945 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,003,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,140,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

