Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $201.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.91 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.66.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

