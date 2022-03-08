Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Holdings Boosted by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,352,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,230,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,065,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHG. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

