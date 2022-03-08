Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,299 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $712,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

