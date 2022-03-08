Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New $293,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.29 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.89 and its 200-day moving average is $229.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

