Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Acquires £60,280 in Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas George purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £60,280 ($78,983.23).

Shares of LON:HFEL opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £417.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.50 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.16.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.