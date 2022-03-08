Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 14 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £145.88 ($191.14).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.81) per share, with a total value of £153.96 ($201.73).

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($19.22) per share, with a total value of £146.70 ($192.22).

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($13.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,294.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,406.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.93) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.93) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.49) to GBX 1,540 ($20.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.00) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650 ($21.62).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

