Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 14 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £145.88 ($191.14).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.81) per share, with a total value of £153.96 ($201.73).
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($19.22) per share, with a total value of £146.70 ($192.22).
LON CBG opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($13.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,294.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,406.29.
About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
