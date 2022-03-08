BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,826,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

