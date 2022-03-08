BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

