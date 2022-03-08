Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,138 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

