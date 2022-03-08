BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.91 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

