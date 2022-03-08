BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $101.39 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

