Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.00

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 2701960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Currys from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Currys’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

