BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Plans Dividend of GBX 27

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BRWM opened at GBX 766 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 658.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 782 ($10.25).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

