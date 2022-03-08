BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Plans Dividend of GBX 27

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BRWM opened at GBX 766 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 658.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 782 ($10.25).
