Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.25.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 216,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.