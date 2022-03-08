Analysts Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIO. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:CIO opened at $16.30 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $709.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

