Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE RRC opened at $26.73 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after buying an additional 149,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

