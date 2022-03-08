QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Up 39.6% in February

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

QNST stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.08 million, a PE ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

