NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after acquiring an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NEE opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $165.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

