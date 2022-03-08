Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $68.86.

