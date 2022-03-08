Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $23.87 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $291.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $166.08 and a one year high of $371.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.26.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

