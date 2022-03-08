Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

ODFL stock opened at $302.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

