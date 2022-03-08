Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 64,198 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,198 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

