Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.03. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

