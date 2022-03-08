Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 62.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 16.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Starbucks by 33.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 150,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

