Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.00 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.31 and a 200-day moving average of $278.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

