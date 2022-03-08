MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Issue $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.