Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry in a year. High expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022. Poor return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.36.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

