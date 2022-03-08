The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DXYN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
