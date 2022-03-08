The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXYN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

